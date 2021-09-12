Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $568.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will report $568.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $853.82 million. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $31.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,733.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $20.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after purchasing an additional 870,469 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

