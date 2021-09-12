Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,093,000 after purchasing an additional 961,840 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,681,000 after purchasing an additional 526,435 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

