Carry 1-Day Volume Tops $7.08 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $95.17 million and $7.08 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00120495 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00026585 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

