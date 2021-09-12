Carry (CRE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.15 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Carry has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $99.44 million and $6.15 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00132093 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00026480 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

