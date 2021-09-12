Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $190.38 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.38 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.99 and a 200-day moving average of $207.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

