Castle (CSTL) Market Cap Achieves $27,880.83

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 50.9% lower against the dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $27,880.83 and approximately $182.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.97 or 0.00443742 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002548 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.33 or 0.01154616 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.