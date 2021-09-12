Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $85,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

CAT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.73 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

