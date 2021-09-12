CBC.network Trading 12.4% Lower This Week (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. CBC.network has a total market cap of $7.38 million and $40,503.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CBC.network has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00159867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044523 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

