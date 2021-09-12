CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Decreased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for about 1.5% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of CDW worth $32,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.99. 541,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,127. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.68. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

