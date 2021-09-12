Celer Network (CELR) Trading 58.8% Higher This Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 38.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Celer Network has a market cap of $528.73 million and $525.96 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 58.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00062921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00160265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00044599 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,852,080,630 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

