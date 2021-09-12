Celo (CELO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Billion

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $4.74 or 0.00010553 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and $101.34 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00080205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00126719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00181325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,975.54 or 1.00106790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.71 or 0.07206506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00909356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.