Centaur (CNTR) Price Reaches $0.0030

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 9% against the dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $394,100.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00062875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00163534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00044527 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,955,333,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.