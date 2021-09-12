Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 2,886 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 53,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 325,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,390,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 260,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $75.15 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $77.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86.

