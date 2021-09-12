Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 707 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after buying an additional 476,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,414,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,704,000 after buying an additional 204,603 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $221.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.68 and its 200 day moving average is $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.