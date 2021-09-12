Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 7,434 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 20.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.2% during the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

