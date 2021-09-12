Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 237.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $5,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $137.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

