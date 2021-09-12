Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 79,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

