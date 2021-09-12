Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 2,081 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $18,921,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

