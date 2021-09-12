Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.69.

