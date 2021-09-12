Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

EFAV opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average of $75.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

