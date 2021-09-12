Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.22. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

