Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

NYSE TGT opened at $244.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.89. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $146.18 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

