Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $345.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $399.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.16 and its 200 day moving average is $371.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

