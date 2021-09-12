Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 402,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after acquiring an additional 131,331 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after acquiring an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,334.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 60,026 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,166,000 after acquiring an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,820,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $186.25 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.88.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

