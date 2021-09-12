Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 252.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

