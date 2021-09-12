Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEP opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 0.92. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.19.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.14%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

