Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALF. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 380,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 50,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 883.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 300,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 49,560 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

BATS CALF opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.