Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $473.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

