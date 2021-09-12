Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $183.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

