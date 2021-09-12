Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of VAW stock opened at $183.26 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.94 and a 200-day moving average of $181.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.