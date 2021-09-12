Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%.

