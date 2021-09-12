Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $152,150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,457,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,769,000 after buying an additional 2,136,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,236,154.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,777 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,231,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $30.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.