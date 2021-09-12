Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

