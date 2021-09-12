Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 9.20% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 145.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. Fidelity International Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.