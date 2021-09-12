Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 5.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 9.0% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 36.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in DraftKings by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 235,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $34,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,528,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,987,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Salter sold 656,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $39,896,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,846,031 shares of company stock worth $258,220,455 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

