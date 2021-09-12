Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,196,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 589.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $836,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $62.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.70.

