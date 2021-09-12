Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.8% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after buying an additional 77,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $204.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.02. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.