Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 92,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 87,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $106.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.