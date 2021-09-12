Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

NYSE GFL opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.71, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $37.47.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

