Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 3,168.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 36,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth $368,000.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average of $84.67. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

