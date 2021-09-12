Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of PTH stock opened at $172.98 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $119.41 and a 12 month high of $193.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.08.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

