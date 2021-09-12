Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 963 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $204.33 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

