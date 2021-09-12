Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,800,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 53,815 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10,803.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,041.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06.

