Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,774 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EUFN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

EUFN stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $21.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.