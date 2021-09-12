Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 1,124.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,903 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.57% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

NYSEARCA XPH opened at $48.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

