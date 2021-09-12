Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after buying an additional 199,542 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Clorox by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Clorox by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,894,000 after buying an additional 118,651 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

NYSE CLX opened at $169.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.20. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

