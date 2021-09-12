Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $193.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

