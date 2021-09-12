Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 77.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16,202.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 81.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,426,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $705.71.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $598.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $610.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,964 shares of company stock worth $6,251,860. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

