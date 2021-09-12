Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,272 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $107.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average is $100.90. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $109.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.