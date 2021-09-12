Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 3,237 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,963,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $93.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

